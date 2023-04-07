Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Wishes Him Happy Birthday on What Would've Been Their 20th Anniversary

Danielle Spencer is paying tribute to ex-husband Russell Crowe on a doubly poignant day.

On Friday, the Australian actress and singer, 53, posted a sweet message to Crowe in honor of his 59th birthday — and what would've been their 20th wedding anniversary — alongside a black-and-white photo of the actor with their two sons: Charles, 19, and Tennyson, 16.

In the throwback image, both boys are still young children and piling on their dad, as the Gladiator star appears to let out a big, joyful laugh.

"Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys," Spencer wrote in the caption. "While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy's birthday."

"Happy Birthday @russellcrowe 💜🥳," she added, along with a string of hashtags: "#birthday #birthdaywishes #ex #father #russellcrowe #family #friends."

Crowe and Spencer split in October 2012, more than 20 years after they met playing lovers in the 1990 movie The Crossing. The pair finalized their divorce in 2018.

In July 2020, Crowe poked fun at his two sons for choosing to quarantine with Spencer during the COVID-19 pandemic — namely, because food-delivery services reached her house.

"When I asked the boys, they said they will choose Uber Eats over my paternal care. I wasn't too impressed about that," he joked to Australia's Sunrise at the time.

Added the Oscar winner, "My boys live with their mom and they're pretty well settled there."

Crowe is currently dating Britney Theriot, with the couple having made their red-carpet debut back in October 2022 for the premiere of the actor's film Poker Face.

Crowe and Theriot, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, were first spotted getting affectionate while playing tennis in November 2020, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

The pair met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013 during Theriot's brief stint as an actress, according to IMDB — which also lists her as an assistant to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever with Zac Efron.