Russell Crowe Got Drunk on 'a Bunch of Vodka' and Bought a Dinosaur Head From Leonardo DiCaprio

What a deal!

Russell Crowe revealed in a new interview on The Howard Stern Show that he once drunkenly bought a dinosaur skull from his pal Leonardo DiCaprio — for a cool $35,000.

“I bought it for my kids and, cut myself a little bit of slack, there was a bunch of vodka involved in that transaction,” Crowe, 55, said, explaining that he was drinking at DiCaprio’s house at the time he offered to buy the skull.

“I think [DiCaprio] started the conversation,” he continued. “He was like, ‘I’ve got this one but there’s another one coming onto the market that I want so I’m trying to sell that one.’ I said, ‘I’ll buy it.'”

Crowe added: “I said ‘How much you want for it?’ He was pretty cool about it, he said, ‘Just give me what I paid for it,’ and I think he paid 30, 35 grand for it.”

“Part of the reason for buying it, when I did buy it, around 2008 or 2009, my kids, particularly my eldest, were like fascinated, they were into dinosaurs,” he explained of the gift for his children, sons Charles, 15, and Tennyson, 13 next month. “So I said, ‘Here’s one for the playroom!'”

Crowe later sold the dinosaur head in his 2018 auction called “The Art of Divorce,” which followed his split with Danielle Spencer. The auction, which took place at Sotheby’s Australia, consisted of 200 personal items he acquired during their nine years together.

According to the auction house’s website, the skull sold for $65,000 — around double what Crowe paid for it.

Though Crowe told Howard Stern he couldn’t remember what type of dinosaur it was, the auction house lists it as the skull of a Mosasaur, a type of dinosaur common during the Late Cretaceous Period about 65 million years ago.

“Mosasaurs were formidable hunters, with a double-hinged jaw and a flexible skull enabling them to eat their prey whole,” Sotheby’s wrote.

The auction took place in April 2018. The most expensive piece in the collection was a 1890 Leandro Bisiach violin Crowe used in his 2003 movie, Master and Commander, estimated to be worth between $110,000 and $140,000.

News broke of Crowe and Spencer’s split back in October 2012, more than 20 years after the couple met playing lovers in the 1990 movie The Crossing.