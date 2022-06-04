Russell Brand Thanks Fans for 47th Birthday Wishes: 'Have a Beautiful Day Yourselves'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Russell Brand turns 47!

On Saturday, the English comedian celebrated his birthday by thanking fans for all their messages. "Thank you all for your beautiful birthday wishes," Brand said in a video posted to Instagram.

"This is one of my favorite birthday gifts," he shared, showing off a new shirt from the wolves, an embroidery-based brand in the U.K.

The comedian then praised a book called The Trespasser's Companion by Nick Hayes. "An amazing book to talk about trespass, how to trespass properly and responsibly and with respect for the land and respect for the people but respect for your own right to access nature," Brand noted, "this is from my beautiful wife."

"Have a beautiful day yourselves," Brand concluded his message to fans.

The British actor tied the knot with longtime love Laura Gallacher in 2017. They share 5½-year-old daughter Mabel.

Brand and lifestyle blogger Gallacher, 34, welcomed their baby girl in November 2016 after rekindling their romance in 2015 (they had dated off and on since 2007).

"I think it's to have something outside of yourself that's more important than you, other than West Ham United," the star joked about his experience with fatherhood.

Before their wedding, Brand revealed that he has a "candid, plain, all-encompassing love" for his daughter. "The thing that's been the most spectacular thing is my life is the most ordinary thing in my life. A baby came out … the same experience we all have," he said.

"Now, I'm responsible for this human being … This resource of love that you have in you is limitless and everybody is worthy of love," he added.