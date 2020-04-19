Rupert Grint Thanks Midwife for Her 'Gryffindor Behavior' amid Coronavirus Pandemic During Surprise Chat

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rupert Grint made one healthcare worker’s night when he surprised her during a virtual chat to thank her for exemplifying “Gryffindor behavior” amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Harry Potter alum, 31, appeared alongside actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise during the One World: Together at Home special in the U.K. on Sunday to show his appreciation for Sam Halliwell, a 33-year-old midwife working on the frontlines of the health crisis at Birmingham Women’s Hospital in England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hearing your story is just insane,” Grint told Halliwell, Metro reported. “The sacrifices that you make is truly inspiring. It’s very Gryffindor behavior. Thank you so much.”

Halliwell has been self-isolating at a hotel during the coronavirus outbreak to not risk infecting her immunocompromised husband at home.

Also during the stream, Margolyes, 78, caught up with Grint since their time filming the Harry Potter series together. “You were just a little boy when I saw you, you’ve turned out to be a very handsome young man,” she told the star, according to the Daily Mail.

Image zoom Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Warner Bros.

RELATED: Harry Potter Reunion! Tom Felton & Jason Isaacs Have a Malfoy Family Chat While Social Distancing

Grint is currently expecting his first child with longtime love Georgia Groome.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep for the parents-to-be confirmed to PEOPLE after Groome, 28, was spotted showing off her baby bump with Grint during an outing in London.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2011 but kept their relationship out of the spotlight, were seen stocking up on supplies earlier this month amid the coronavirus lockdown. During the outing, both were dressed casually, with Grint wearing a dark jacket and a green cap. Groome, who’s best known for her starring role in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, wore a black T-shirt and leggings.

Image zoom Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome Eugene Gologursky/Getty; Tristan Fewings/Getty

RELATED: Rupert Grint Expecting First Child with Longtime Love Georgia Groome

Grint, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Servant, previously indicated his interest in starting a family.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

The actor also playfully toyed with the idea of naming a future son after the beloved Harry Potter character he portrayed in the blockbuster movies, Ron Weasley.

“If I had a son, would I call him Ron?” he quipped. “It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.