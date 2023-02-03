Rupert Grint Recalls 'Shady' Way He Snuck a Souvenir from 'Harry Potter' Set: 'They Were Really Strict'

The actor, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Servant and the new film Knock at the Cabin, speaks to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By Julie Jordan
Published on February 3, 2023 02:00 PM
Rupert grint
Photo: Isla Mathieson

When it comes to mementos, Rupert Grint knew exactly what he wanted to remember his starring role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise.

"They were really strict," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars. But I did get away with the door number of Harry's house. I had to unscrew it. It was so shady."

Grint, 34, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Servant and the new film Knock at the Cabin, speaks to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last thing I learned about myself: I think becoming a dad [to daughter Wednesday, 2] forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHaijlLHDei/ Rupert grint
Rupert grint/Instagram

Last impulse buy: I bought a full-size ostrich skeleton. It's 8 feet tall and came fully assembled, but it's so delicate. It's really stressful to have in your living room, especially when we've got a cat and Wednesday running around.

Last perfect day off: We had a good one in New York. Wednesday is really into the Eloise books, so [my partner Georgia and I] took her for tea at the Plaza. She had pink lemonade in a teacup, and she was fully dressed as Eloise.

Harry Potter costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis
Harry Potter cast. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Last time I danced: Probably never. My body just doesn't work like that. The most I would do is nod my head. I did dance at the Reading [music] festival in 2011, but there was a lot of alcohol. I have a weird memory of my legs getting really into a song. I think.

Servant is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and Knock at the Cabin is now in theaters.

