Rupert Grint and His 'Harry Potter' Costars Have a WhatsApp Group Chat Called 'The Potterheads'

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter costars are still as tight as ever.

In a GQ Hype cover profile, the Knock at the Cabin star, 34, recalled making the Potter films, saying, "I didn't go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."

As costar Tom Felton told the outlet, the cast are still in a WhatsApp group chat called "The Potterheads" — which also happens to be a popular nickname for Potter fans.

"We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing," Grint said of their dynamic all these years later.

As for Grint himself, "One of his charms is that Rupert's almost forgotten the scale of the career that he's had," Felton, 35, told GQ Hype.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rupert Grint for GQ Hype. Heather Hazzan

Asked by GQ about the validity of Felton's latter comment, Grint said, "Most days I think about the films in some way."

Surprisingly, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — the first installment in the record-shattering boy-wizard franchise that spawned eight films total, between 2001 and 2011 — is the only one the Servant star has "ever rewatched."

"And I enjoyed it. I felt detached enough, because it was so long ago," he said, adding that it was "like watching a home movie."

Grint and Felton played Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy, respectively, across the eight films that also starred Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in co-lead roles as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.

Rupert Grint on the cover of GQ Hype. Heather Hazzan

Grint collaborates once again with Servant executive producer and showrunner M. Night Shyamalan for the thriller Knock at the Cabin, based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 bestselling novel The Cabin at the End of the World.

The official synopsis from Universal Studios reads, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

While he has been busy with television projects — including Apple TV+'s Servant and HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — Knock at the Cabin marks Grint's first film role in more than seven years.

"In Cabin, he pushed himself even further," Shyamalan, 52, told GQ of Grint. "He does some really dark stuff, and to do that, it has to be in him somewhere."

Read Grint's full feature online at GQ Hype now.

Knock at the Cabin is in theaters Friday.