Actor Rupert Everett, who is openly gay, had a six-year relationship with Paula Yates while she was married to Bob Geldof

Rupert Everett Doesn't Feel Any Guilt Over Past Affair with Paula Yates: 'I Was in Love with Her'

Rupert Everett is opening up about his enduring love for Paula Yates, who he had an affair with while she was married to Bob Geldof.

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, during an upcoming episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, the 61-year-old actor said he was in a relationship with Yates, who died in 2000 at age 41, "before, during and after" her marriage to Geldof,

When asked whether he felt guilty about the affair at the time, Everett replied, "No. I don't know, I think it would be for her to feel guilty, not me."

"We were very, very close, I must say, for a long time, and she's someone that I adored and still adore," Everett said of Yates elsewhere in the interview. "I think I was in love with her."

Everett, who is openly gay, discussed his relationship with Yates in 2006 during an interview on BBC Radio 2, telling host Jonathan Ross that he "was basically adventurous" in having relationships with women.

"I think I wanted to try everything," he said, according to the Irish Examiner.

Three years later, Everett told The Guardian of Yates, who was a television presenter, "She was married. I was gay. These constraints operated like a kind of safety net."

"We were both narcissists," added the My Best Friend's Wedding star. "We both loved to act up and we adored being looked at."

Yates, who died of a heroin overdose in 2000, was married to Geldof, now 69, for 10 years, from 1986 to 1996.

