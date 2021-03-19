Rupert Grint 'Can't Really Imagine' Returning to Harry Potter Series: But 'Never Say Never'

Rupert Grint isn't so sure about returning to his famous Harry Potter role if given the chance.

Grint played the lovable Ron Weasley in the blockbuster movie franchise alongside Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter and Emma Watson's Hermione Granger. Ten years have passed since all three played their star-making characters, and it seems Grint would rather keep it that way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But he's also not opposed to returning if everyone wants to.

"I think going back now would be... I can't really imagine it. But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no… I think just leave it," Grint, 32, told Esquire in a new feature about his Apple TV+ show Servant.

Grint and the crew last played their characters in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. The actor said the three don't get to catch up often but will always have a tight-knit bond.

"It was a very unique experience that we all went through," he said. "And no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think."

Harry Potter Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

The actor recently admitted that although he loved his character Ron Weasley, filming for the series became overwhelming at a certain point.

"There was definitely a time where it felt quite suffocating," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "It was heavy going. It was kind of every day for 10 years in the end."

Grint continued, "It was a great experience, such a nice, kind of, family atmosphere. It was always kind of the same crew we grew up with. So it was a great place to be, but sometimes it definitely felt like I wanted to do something else."

The Harry Potter alum also didn't expect to be filming the series for a decade because with only a few books published at the time, producers originally only wanted to make two movies and then decide if they'd continue based on fan reactions.

"It just never ended. Every year it came back," Grint said. "It was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was always the same sets, it was the same people."