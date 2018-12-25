Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora Spotted Together for the First Time in London Over the Holidays

Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora are taking their rumored relationship public.

The apparent couple was spotted walking with their arms linked in London’s Primrose Hill district on Christmas Eve. For the occasion, the Oscar-nominated actor, 35, wore a long beige coat, baseball cap, grey button-down and black pants. The pop star, 28, sported a black jacket buttoned all the way up and matching hat with her hair tied back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Rita Ora Talks New Album Phoenix: ‘I’m Starting to Really Gain My Confidence’

The duo has previously been linked by several tabloids, but neither of them has officially confirmed that they’re dating.

The “Your Song” hitmaker recently discussed her dating life for an issue of PEOPLE published at the end of November while promoting her long-awaited second album — and first-ever U.S. release — Phoenix.

Rita Ora Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora confessed. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Ora Says She Was Turned Away from Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant Because of Her Outfit

Ora’s past romances are certainly indicative of that. Former boyfriends include Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Garfield famously dated Emma Stone on-and-off for nearly four years before calling it quits in 2015.

Asked how she’s feeling these days, Ora said, “I feel great!”

Andrew Garfield Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

So does Ora have trouble letting romantic love interests into her life?

RELATED: Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Windy Red Carpet

“No, not really,” she told PEOPLE. “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.”

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Walter McBride/WireImage

“‘Let You Love Me’ wasn’t that deep,” she added of her new song, in which she sings about pushing away from a relationship after it starts to get real. “It was just kind of like a moment in time for me that I felt like everyone kind of goes through when they’re not mentally ready to commit to something, so it was more about running away from something that you didn’t feel like you could handle at that moment. It was more of a sense of relief.”