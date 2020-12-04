Rumer Willis Says 'Wear a Damn Mask' After Being Exposed to COVID: 'I'm Pretty Freaked Out'

"It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others," the actress said

Rumer Willis has a message for her followers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "Wear a damn mask!"

On Thursday, the 32-year-old actress shared an impassioned plea with her fans about the importance of wearing a mask as the global health crisis continues on.

Posting a video of herself to her Instagram Story while using a filter that placed an array of different masks over her face, Rumer wrote, "It's not up for discussion anymore! I don't really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!"

"I was exposed to covid today because someone didn't feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and I'm gonna be honest I'm pretty freaked out and angry," The House Bunny star continued. "It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others."

Rumer's mask-wearing message comes about months after the actress and her two sisters — Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — and their mother, Demi Moore, lent their advice as to how they deal with social distancing throughout the pandemic.

Sitting down together to answer questions on Tallulah's @shopwyllis Instagram page back in April, the family discussed topics concerning the coronavirus and how their family was handling the pandemic.

When asked how the group centered themselves when seeing people flout social distancing rules, Rumer said, "I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example. None of us are capable of changing their belief system or what they’re going to do."

Moore, 58, agreed, saying, "I think your answer is fitting, Ru, because you need to do what’s right for yourself, what you feel is right. So then how do we center ourselves?"

"Not to get too woo woo, but something we do as a family is to try to the best of your ability to recognize that whatever someone's path is is going to be their path," Rumer said. "As difficult as that may be, it's not for me to control or decide what you decide to do, what any of my friends decide to do."

She continued, "I can only control what I do myself, and as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

