"I love laughing with you," Rumer Willis wrote to father Bruce Willis, after the family announced his retirement this week and his diagnosis with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities

Rumer Willis Thanks Dad Bruce Willis for 'Teaching Me to Be So Silly' and Shares Throwback Photo

Rumer Willis is looking back at growing up with Bruce Willis as a father.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 33, mused on her father's life lessons Friday as she shared a cute childhood throwback photo of herself making a face while posing with Bruce, 67, and then baby sister Scout Willis.

"I love you Daddio, to the 🌙 and Back," Rumer wrote in the caption. "Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜 I love laughing with you."

Rumer's post comes after she and her family announced that Bruce is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects cognitive abilities.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the family wrote in a joint statement. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

The 90210 alum previously spoke to PEOPLE about her father and mother Demi Moore's amicable co-parenting relationship. "I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she said in October.

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," Rumer added. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

Moore, 59, was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and they also share daughters Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28.