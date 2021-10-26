Rumer Willis Is 'So Grateful' to Parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for Cohesively Coparenting

"We have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," Rumer Willis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her family while promoting her partnership with Nicorette

Rumer Willis genuinely appreciates her famous family in more ways than one.

"I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," Rumer, 33, opens up to PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her new Nicorette partnership. "In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."

When it comes to her parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Rumer praises their ability to build a cohesive co-parenting dynamic after separating.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she tells PEOPLE.

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," the singer-actress continues. "And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

Rumer is the eldest child of Demi, 58, and Bruce, 66. The former couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, also share daughters Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Bruce has been married to Emma Heming Willis — with whom he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7 — since 2009.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire Moore-Willis bunch made headlines for quarantining together in Idaho.

"I think it was just amazing to be together and have so much time, even though we all live in California and live relatively close to each other," says Rumer.

"Just to be able to really spend quality time and be outside and be in our family home and be not only with my sisters and my mom and their partners, but my little sisters and my dad and my stepmom," she continues. "It was a time that I, like, in a lot of ways, even though it was really challenging for the world, I am deeply grateful for it because I don't know if we would have gotten that time together otherwise."

The close bond Rumer has with her family has been very beneficial to her over the years, including during her journey to quitting smoking.

Rumer started smoking in her late teens but has abstained from the habit for the last few years. Throughout her recovery, the Empire alum has been able to lean on her sisters Scout and Tallulah as well as her mother Demi for support. All four women have smoked cigarettes in the past.

"I think it helps, especially when you first start, when you're not around it as much because then you see people doing it and you're suddenly like, 'Why did I quit? You should be doing this too,'" she says. "I'm very grateful that in my family, we have a support system for many of those things in our lives."

Rumer believes having proper support in cigarette addiction recovery is key, which is why she's teaming up with Nicorette. She is working alongside the brand to encourage smokers to quit and to help support their recovery journeys.

"That is one of the things that I love that Nicorette is trying to do, which is just create open dialogues and support systems and conversations and resources that can help you so that you don't feel like you're alone," she says. "I think when you're trying to quit anything, I think if you have a buddy, if you have a support system, if you have someone you can call and be like, 'I want to give up, let's give up together,' and you're like, 'No, you can do this.' Wait five minutes, and if you still want to do it in five minutes, go from there. See how long you can keep going."

As for Rumer's own experience with quitting smoking, examining how it was hindering her —especially as a singer — was ultimately what changed her tune.