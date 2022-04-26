Rumer Willis Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Dad Bruce in the Idaho Forest

Rumer Willis has shared a heartwarming memory with her dad Bruce Willis.

The 33-year-old actress posted another moment from her family archives on Instagram on Tuesday, marking the fifth photo she's shared this month celebrating her and her sisters' childhood with their dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, a young Rumer has a short pixie cut and is wearing a white t-shirt, her arms around dad Bruce's neck as she rests her chin on the top of his shaved head. Rumer is holding what appears to be her dad's cap in her hands.

The family resemblance in the photo is uncanny, especially in Rumer and Bruce's matching straight-faced expressions. According to the photo location Rumer chose, the photo was taken in Hailey, Idaho.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Rumer captioned the photo with a simple "🪵🪵🪵."

Born in 1988, Rumer is the eldest daughter of Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore. The former couple, who've remained close co-parents after their amicable split, also share children Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

Bruce also has two more children, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 7, with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

One of the old photos Rumer shared earlier this month depicted her, Scout, and Tallulah cuddling up in their dad's lap outside, all sticking their tongues out. Rumer captioned the photo "Girl Dad," and Heming Willis adorably hopped in the comments to agree, writing: "One of the best ones I know ❤️"

The family has rallied around Bruce who has now retired from acting to focus on his health after being diagnosed with aphasia. They shared the news via Instagram on March 30.

"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer wrote in a message signed by Heming-Willis, Moore, and all five of Bruce's children. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Family Is 'Focused on All the Happy Moments They Are Able to Share'

The family said although this is a "challenging" time, they wanted to be open about Bruce's diagnosis and experience with the fans they know care so deeply for him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the post concluded. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."