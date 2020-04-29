Rumer Willis Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Herself and Dad Bruce on Die Hard Set

"Going through old photos and found this gem today," Rumer Willis wrote

Rumer Willis is looking back at cherished childhood memories.

The actress, 31, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself and her father, Bruce Willis, on the set of one of his Die Hard movies.

In the photo, a young Rumer is seen touching noses with her famous dad while he bore cuts and scrapes as he dressed as his iconic character John McClane.

"Going through old photos and found this gem today....John McClane Forever ❤️," Rumer wrote in the caption.

In March, Rumer shared more photos of herself and her dad during her childhood while celebrating his birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday to the Coolest Papa Around."

Rumer and Bruce have both been sheltering in place together, social distancing in her childhood home of Hailey, Idaho, while with her younger sisters Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Also with the group is their mother, Demi Moore.

Scout revealed why the group wasn't joined by Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and her younger half-sisters, Evelyn, 5, and Mabel, 8, while on the Dopey podcast.

"It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f—— weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level," Scout told the host, Dave.

She continued, "It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

"So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," Scout said.

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout admitted. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute."

She added, "It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."

The family has been having a blast spending time with each other, with Tallulah and Moore, 57, frequently sharing photos on Instagram. Tallulah shared a photo of her parents and Scout wearing matching green-striped pajamas. The family has also enjoyed paint nights and book clubs together.