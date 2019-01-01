Rumer Willis Shares Photo of Dad Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters, Ages 4 to 30, All Together on NYE

Bruce Willis‘ oldest child, Rumer, rang in the New Year with her four sisters by her side.

The actor’s daughters with ex Demi Moore — Rumer, 30, Tallulah Belle, 24, and Scout, 27 — and his children with wife Emma Heming — Evelyn Penn, 4, and Mabel Ray, 6 — are not often seen all together. So Rumer celebrated the occasion with a sweet photo and heartfelt caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The 4 most important beings on this planet and in any year from now to eternity,” she wrote about the image, which shows her and her sisters cuddled together on a bed. “Thank you for making everyday better. For the tears, the belly hurting laughter, the inside jokes, cuddles, Netflix binges, secret language, surprise sleepovers, pushing me to grow, sharing clothes and for all that is to come.”

She continued, getting even more sentimental: “You are my best friends for life. You make me a better version of myself everyday and I am so excited to embark on another year with you. I couldn’t ask for more magical and special souls to do life with. I love you all with every fiber of my being and will be there to protect you day or night forever.”

The Empire actress signed the note, “Love, Your Big Sister.”

RELATED: Die Hard 30 Years Later: Bruce Willis Was ‘Distracted’ by Demi Moore, Jokes Costar Bonnie Bedelia

One of the last big celebrations the family enjoyed together was when Rumer turned 30 this past summer. Bruce, 63, and Moore, 56, who separated in 2000, both attended the party along with Scout and Tallulah. Bruce married Emma Heming, 40, in 2009.

Tallulah shared a since-deleted video of the family’s get together on her Instagram Story in which the family sang “Happy Birthday” to Rumer.

Her sisters could be heard adding on to the song in the background, singing, “We hope you come back… sober!” as Rumer blew out the candles while dad Bruce and mom Demi looked on from opposite sides of the table.

Tallulah posted a photo booth picture of herself with both of her parents, striking funny poses with her mother as her dad gave her a kiss on the forehead in one.

RELATED VIDEO: Rumer Willis Sets The Record Straight About Her Sobriety: “It Wasn’t Out Of A Need”

The Willis sisters also shared in some photo booth fun as they playfully posed in bikinis for the camera with the pink backdrop.

“Happy Birthday My Lottle Lizerd [sic],” Tallulah wrote in the caption.

In July, Moore and her ex-husband reunited during the Comedy Central of Bruce Willis, which was taped at the Hollywood Palladium.

The G.I. Jane star cracked jokes about their marriage, his skills as a parent and how he got one of his career-defining roles.

RELATED: Surprise! Demi Moore Hilariously Roasts Ex-Husband Bruce Willis About Diapers, Die Hard & More

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” began the star, who was married to Willis for 12 years from 1987 to 2000. (He remarried model Emma Heming, 40, in 2009.)

“I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked,” she added.

Joking about her ex’s parenting style, Moore continued: “Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.’”

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” said Moore. “Some things never change.”