Rumer Willis Says Her Unhealthy Relationship with Alcohol Started After Mom Demi Moore Relapsed

Rumer Willis developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol after watching her mom Demi Moore relapse.

The oldest daughter of Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis appeared with her mom on the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk alongside her mom and youngest sister Tallulah, 25. The trio — joined by hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and her daughter Willow, 19, and mom Adrienne, 66 — opened up about the time Moore had a relapse, which led to a years-long estrangement between them.

And when Moore, 56, admits that she’s an addict [and] alcoholic, Rumer, 31, said it was frustrating to her that the actress never used those words when she was younger while talking about her struggles.

“I had so much of this undealt with anger that I hadn’t felt out because I didn’t understand what’s going on,” Rumer said of her younger self. “I think at the time I didn’t have a healthy relationship with alcohol either. When I stopped talking to my mom, then it kind of kicked up into high gear. I literally started getting anxiety attacks about how bad I was gonna feel the next day. So I would be drunk and start hyperventilating and freak out. My friend even called 9-1-1 once.”

Now, Rumer says her “addiction lies more so in love addict, co-dependency [category].”

The women appeared on the show to talk through Moore’s new memoir Inside Out, where she also opens up about her struggles during her marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. In addition to Moore’s struggles with addiction, the three also talked about how her marriage with Kutcher affected the family.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said during the episode. “I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, well we’re not enough.’”

The sisters explained the rough patch they went through with Moore, including a period of time where they weren’t speaking with her.

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer said. “But then I found these pictures, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Rumer added: “I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was so insensitive. I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry’ [or] ‘Are you okay?’”

