Rumer Willis Says Her Mom Demi Moore Is 'Killing It' on Instagram: 'She's So Funny'

Rumer Willis can’t get enough of mom Demi Moore on Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE at the Celebrate the Holidays with Caruso event in Glendale, Calif. on Thursday where she opened up about the 56-year-old’s social media skills.

“Oh my God, she’s amazing. She’s killing it,” Willis said. “We taught her how to do Stories the other day and she was so good at it already, but… we were all so glad because she’s so funny and we all get to see this side of her.”

Willis added she didn’t mind sharing her mother with the world if it meant they got to see her “being silly.”

“You know, her with all of her dogs and just being silly, so I think it’s time that the world gets to see it too,” Willis shared.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Willis also revealed she was excited to rewatch some of her favorite holiday films, including her father’s 1988 film Die Hard.

When asked if she saw it as a Christmas film, the actress said, “I mean, I feel like yes” but admitted she wasn’t sure what her father thought of the long-held debate.

“I would be curious to know what he thinks,” she said.

Moore made her Instagram debut in October in a stylish Stella McCartney dress just a few hours after making a surprise appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding.

“Stella, this is for you,” Moore began the video, referencing the British designer of her maroon dress. “I’m just back from the wedding… I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, 24, also gave her a warm welcome to the social media platform by resharing her video and expressing excitement that her “queen mother” finally gave in.

“SCREAMING THAT MY QUEEN MOTHER HAS FINALLY CAVED AND GONE VIRAL,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome. We are so happy to have you”

Moore also shares daughter Scout, 27 with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Since creating her Instagram account, the actress has shared plenty of selfies and videos of herself, including providing encouragement to those in the lead up the midterm elections.