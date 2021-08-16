Rumer Willis Posts Throwbacks with Parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for Her 33rd Birthday

"You rocked my world when you were born," Demi Moore wrote to her oldest daughter Rumer Willis on her 33rd birthday, which they celebrated at their family's Idaho home

Rumer Willis celebrated her 33rd birthday with a little walk down memory lane.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 33, took to Instagram on her big day with some adorable throwback photos of baby Rumer with parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. "How it started…..8.16.88," Rumer wrote in the caption.

Rumer's sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis wished her a happy birthday, sharing more childhood throwbacks. "An icon was born today," Scout, 30, wrote. "THIS ICON WAS BORN 33 YEARS AGO TODAY ~~ AND WE, THE WORLD SAY THANK YOU !" Tallulah, 27, started in a heartfelt caption.

"Tender Rumer Glenn, you are such a quintessentially divine presence," she continued. "My earliest understanding of you was that you were in complete embodiment of who you were. Taking center stage during our impromptu productions, not a whisper of hesitation to be seen, you unapologetically commanded our audiences. Though you have shared with me your moments of sadness that having a mane of curly tresses made you feel different than Scout and I at times, I personally think that you entered this world a soul so ready to be seen, even your hair refused to be shy."

"Our ability as sisters to evolve from a big sister - little sister dynamic to truly being best friends and soul twins has been one of the most treasured elements of my adult life. I will always see you, always keep a firm grip on you no matter how untethered things may feel, and always be in your corner rooting for you," she continued.

"Your life has been a vibrantly colored tapestry, and with year 33 stretching ahead of us I have no doubt that there is so much more to add to it! Shine on my groovy guy - I love you," Tallulah concluded.

Moore, 58, also celebrated her oldest daughter's birthday, posting a throwback of baby Rumer behind the wheel of a convertible, along with a more recent photo of her driving a similar car. "Rumer Glenn Willis - you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04am in Paducah, Kentucky," she started in the caption.

"You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date," Moore wrote. "Ready for life, love and learning. You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman. I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother. Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can't wait to see what the next 33 years brings!"

"I love you so much mama," Rumer wrote to the two-time Golden Globe nominee in the comments section.

Rumer's post was also met with a flood of other "happy birthday" well-wishes from family, friends and fans.

Tommy Dorfman also took to Instagram with some love for the birthday girl, after they went for a swim on a secluded body of water and enjoyed some four-wheeling for Rumer's birthday festivities.

"Hbd @rumerwillis i really love this photo of us," Dorfman, 29, jokingly captioned a selfie she snuck of Rumer getting from a cooler a drink behind her.

rumer willis Credit: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

The House Bunny actress marked her birthday over the weekend with family, as they appeared to enjoy a getaway to their Idaho home.

She and Scout put on their western finest as they square-danced to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty's "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" on their porch, before showing off their vocal skills with Moore during a karaoke rendition of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

rumer willis Credit: Scout laRue Willis/Instagram

The whole family (including Bruce, 66) was quarantined together last year at their Idaho home.

"I was able to spend four, five months with my entire family: my mom, my dad, my sisters, Scout and Tallulah, and my baby sisters, Evelyn and Mabel, my stepmom — and we were all together in the same house," Rumer told PEOPLE in December. "And we got to have lunch and dinner with each other every day and talk and spend time and connect and be in nature."