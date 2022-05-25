Rumer Willis Says She's Playing 'Some Tunes' for 'Daddio' Bruce Willis in Sweet Instagram Post

"Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio 🎶," Rumer Willis wrote on Instagram Tuesday of dad Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis is busting out the guitar for dad Bruce Willis.

The 33-year-old actress and singer shared a photo to her Instagram feed Tuesday, which showed her sitting on a couch with an acoustic guitar.

"Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio 🎶," Rumer wrote in the caption.

The post came one day after Rumer's stepmom Emma Heming Willis shared a video of Bruce, 67, to her Instagram Story, showing him sinking a basket while playing a ball game with three other men.

"I see you BeeDub," Emma, 43, wrote atop the video.

Bruce wed Emma in 2009, and the two share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. He is also dad to daughters Rumer, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

In March, the Willis family revealed that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote on social media.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family also said.

Last month, Rumer, Bruce's oldest child, shared a bevy of heartwarming memories with the Die Hard actor, posting a sweet photo of herself as a child with her dad in one.

In the shot, a young Rumer has a short pixie cut and is wearing a white shirt, her arms around Bruce's neck as she rests her chin on the top of his shaved head. Rumer is holding what appears to be her dad's cap in her hands.

The family resemblance in the photo is uncanny, especially in Rumer and Bruce's matching straight-faced expressions. According to the photo location she chose, the photo was taken in Hailey, Idaho.