Rumer Willis Opens Up About Losing Virginity to Man Who 'Took Advantage': 'I Just Let It Happen'

Rumer Willis is opening up about the pressure she felt to lose her virginity as a teenager.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk devoted to the topic of sexual consent, the actress, 32, reflects on sleeping with an "older man" who "took advantage" of her as an 18-year-old who felt pressured to take the step before she was ready.

"When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused, or it wasn't rape, but I didn't say yes," said Willis. "I wasn't gung-ho about it — but I also didn't say no."

"I just let it happen," she continued, as Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith listened. "He was older and took advantage and didn't check in. That's what I feel like the man's responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can't say no?"

Along with Willis, guests Amber Rose and Deandre Levy also talk about consent on Tuesday's episode of the Facebook Watch series.

During the chat, Pinkett Smith, 49, also openly talks about the subject with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who tells her that she has had non-consensual experiences with her husband, Pinkett Smith's father.

"So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual?" Pinkett asked.

Her mother nodded, saying, "I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that's really gray."

Pausing, Pinkett Smith clarified, "You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father," to which her mother nodded.

Banfield-Norris became pregnant with Pinkett Smith in high school and married the actress’ father, Robsol Pinkett Jr. The two divorced after several months. In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up in another episode of Red Table Talk about the domestic violence that her mother faced from Robsol, who died in 2010.

"I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on," Pinkett Smith said in the introduction. "She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew."

Red Table Talk airs Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.