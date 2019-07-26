Rumer Willis Says Mom Demi Moore Breaks the Family's No-Phone Policy at Dinner

Demi Moore is breaking the one rule she helped set for her daughters.

The actress’s oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, opened up about working with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his no-phone policy on set while adding her mother, 56, had implemented the same rule during family dinners.

“It’s a loose rule,” Willis, 30, told the Huffington Post, adding her mother “sometimes” broke that rule. “I mean all of us really Error: Break shortcode syntax invalid.”

She continued, “Our phones have invaded so much of our lives. There’s so much that we’re not experiencing because we’re trying to capture [things].”

“I can’t tell you how many videos I’ve taken of a concert where I’ve literally never watched them again,” Willis added.

As for what it was like working with Tarantino and Margot Robbie, whom Willis had most of her scenes with, the actress says she enjoyed connecting to her costar and the crew.

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore Paul Zimmerman/Getty

“Normally, you walk off set, everyone is on their phone, checking Instagram, you’re immediately out of what you’re doing,” Willis said. “Then you have to kind of jump back in and get the engine restarted almost.”

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Had a ‘No Cell Phones’ Policy on Set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

She continued, “Most of all my stuff was with Margot Robbie, who’s so unbelievably lovely and so talented. It was amazing because we then just got to talk. You’re talking with the wardrobe [department] and everybody and just connecting more and being a part of the whole experience.”

Willis isn’t the only star to have spoken up about Tarantino’s policy while on set. Timothy Olyphant opened up about the rule in June during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

“His set is a set unlike anything I have ever been on,” Olyphant, 51, said of the director’s on-set policy. “Quentin has got no cell phones on set. None. You’re fired. Cell phone… out, done, you’re going home.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Gets Rave First Reactions at Cannes: ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Shocking’

The Santa Clarita Diet actor went on, explaining that Tarantino had a booth set up for the cast and crew to check their phones in upon arriving on set each day.

“If you needed to make a phone call, you go out on the street and make a phone call,” Olyphant added. However, from his perspective, the rule wasn’t implemented to stop people from taking pictures or videos at the studio.

“I think it’s about creating an environment where we are all here, making this thing,” he said. “That is what we are going to do. We aren’t going to be over there, doing some other thing. We are here, and this is what we are doing, and we are going to take it really seriously.”

As Olyphant called it, the rule was one of the “greatest gifts that he gave the entire crew and actors.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is in theaters now.