Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety on New Year's Eve: 'So Grateful'

Rumer Willis said her sobriety journey happens "one day at a time"

Rumer Willis had a very special reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve: she’s marking four years of sobriety.

The 32-year-old actress marked four years sober on Instagram Thursday with a pair a selfies, the second of which featured her proudly holding up four fingers.

“4 Years Sober Today!!!” she wrote. “So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world.”

Willis wrote that she felt “immense gratitude” for fighting through any difficult and painful feelings with “no escape” and living through them to emerge on the other side.

“This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything,” she wrote.

The Dancing with the Stars champion concluded her inspiring note with a message to anyone else thinking about getting sober, saying it's a personal journey that may not be the same for everyone.

“For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time,” she wrote. “I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen.”

Her message was celebrated on Instagram by a slew of celeb pals including Peta Murgatroyd, Brittany Snow and Jenna Dewan, who all offered their love and congratulations in the comments section.

“Amazing, Rumer ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Gwyneth Paltrow.

Willis opened up to PEOPLE Now in 2017 about her decision to get sober and clarified that it did not involve substance abuse.

“My decision to become sober wasn’t out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did ‘sober January’ and I just decided to keep going,” she said at the time. “I wouldn’t consider saying I had a substance abuse problem by any means.”