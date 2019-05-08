Rumer Willis Jokes Shawn Mendes Is Her 'New Stepdad' After Mom Demi Moore Poses with Singer

Welcome to the family, Shawn Mendes!

The 20-year-old musician posed with Demi Moore in a photo she shared early Wednesday in which the two sat at the same table at the 2019 Met Gala.

“My table mate. Love this kid, such an artist and a sweet soul!” Moore, 56, wrote in the caption. “@shawnmendes @anthonyvaccarello #SaintLaurent #MetGala.”

Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, hilariously commented on the photo, writing, “My New Stepdad.”

Her sister Tallulah Willis, commented, “@rumerwillis A++.”

In November, Rumer told PEOPLE her mom was “killing it” on Instagram since she joined the social media site in October.

“We taught her how to do Stories the other day and she was so good at it already, but… we were all so glad because she’s so funny and we all get to see this side of her,” Rumer said.

RELATED: Demi Moore Talks About Changing Her Life After Her Health ‘Took Me Down’ 7 Years Ago

While Moore has taken to sharing aspects of her life on Instagram, she’s also been busy writing her memoir, Inside Out, which is out Sept. 24.

Touching on her battle with addiction, issues with body image and pain from her childhood, the memoir will also discuss Moore’s career, raising her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, their marriage and her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.