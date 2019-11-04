Rumer Willis Admits She 'Couldn't Stand' Demi Moore's Desire to Have a Kid with Ashton Kutcher

Image zoom Rumer Willis Red Table Talk

Rumer Willis is speaking frankly about her mother Demi Moore‘s previous desire to have more children with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

On the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Moore, 56, was accompanied by her two of her three daughters — Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 25, (Scout, 28, doesn’t appear in the episode) who she shares with Bruce Willis — as they openly discuss the actress’s past, including how her marriage with Kutcher affected the family.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said during the episode. “I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, well we’re not enough.'”

The sisters explained the rough patch they went through with Moore, including a period of time where they weren’t speaking with her.

RELATED: Rumer Willis Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Mom Demi Moore’s ‘Vulnerability’ in Her New Memoir

Image zoom Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Ashton Kutcher Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer said. “But then I found these pictures, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.'”

Rumer added: “I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was so insensitive. I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry’ [or] ‘Are you okay?'”

In her new candid memoir Inside Out, Moore details her experience suffering a miscarriage at age 42, six months into her pregnancy.

“I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused … I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had,” Moore wrote of her feelings after losing the child, a girl whom she would have named Chaplin Ray.

RELATED: Demi Moore Says Her Desire for Another Child Put a ‘Weight’ on Ashton Kutcher

Image zoom Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

In the Red Table Talk interview, Moore says her “addiction” to Kutcher took her away from her daughters emotionally, an absence the daughters each said they’d felt at the time.

Following her split from Kutcher in split in 2011 and a finalized divorce in 2013, Moore faced a tumultuous time as she resumed a single life.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “She didn’t have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos.”

The source added: “Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters. Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their every day lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”

Image zoom Red Table Talk Michael Becker

RELATED: Demi Moore‘s Daughters Recall Their Mom’s Scary Relapse on Red Table Talk: ‘A Monster Came’

Speaking on The Talk last month, Rumer said she was proud of her mother for telling her story and reclaiming her life.

“I think so many women have watched her, and just as her daughters watch her, as this beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” she said. “… She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things, and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.