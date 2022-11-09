Who is Camila Mendes' Rumored Boyfriend? All About Rudy Mancuso

From finding fame on the short-form video app Vine to his work with Justin Bieber, here's everything to know about the multi-talented Rudy Mancuso

Published on November 9, 2022 12:34 PM
Rudy Mancuso
Photo: Rudy Mancuso/Instagram

Get to know Camila Mendes' rumored boyfriend.

The Riverdale star recently turned heads when she uploaded a carousel of images to her Instagram, of which one picture featured her hugging Rudy Mancuso while he appeared to be giving her a kiss on the head. "Life update," Mendes captioned the post.

Mancuso, like Mendes, is a multi-hyphenate with musical and acting background. His musical abilities have been on display in produced videos and life performances; prior to his work in traditional media, the creator found initial success on Vine in early 2013. There, he uploaded brief clips of comedy sketches before transitioning to more long-form videos on YouTube — catering to his audience of 7.5 million subscribers and racking up over one billion views.

Now, Mancuso has teamed up with Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision to pen and direct Música, a coming-of-age film mirroring his life. He also stars in it opposite Mendes.

From finding success to working with Justin Bieber, here's everything to know about Mancuso.

He speaks several languages

rudy mancuso
Rudy Mancuso/instagram

Although Mancuso was born and raised in the New Jersey town of Glen Ridge and pursued a higher education at Rutgers University in Newark, Mancuso lived in Rio de Janeiro for some time during his youth.

There, he learned to speak Portuguese and is now fluent in the language. As the son of a Brazilian mother and an Italian-American father, Mancuso is multilingual.

He's a talented musician

rudy mancuso
Rudy Mancuso/instagram

Mancuso is a multi-instrumentalist and a musical prodigy, having taught himself to play the keys at a very young age. "My parents say I walked over to the piano when I was just about 5 and started playing. I think it made sense to me," he told Billboard.

While the self-titled performance artist's passion for entertaining stems from music, he quickly tapped into other areas of creating — specifically in the storytelling space.

He's an Internet personality

rudy mancuso
Rudy Mancuso/instagram

He initially made an impact with his video productions, initially on Vine and eventually YouTube, and gained an audience with his musical and comedic storytelling. Notably, he's behind the many voices in Awkward Puppets — a YouTube series featuring conversations with stars like Justin Bieber, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

Garnering millions of views and quickly growing a fan base, Mancuso took his talents to more traditional forms of media, having had a few stints in TV and film. Next, he's slated to star in DC's The Flash in 2023.

He directed and stars in the film Música

rudy mancuso, Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes/instagram

Most recently, Mancuso was nabbed to helm Música, a coming of age film for Amazon opposite Mendes. In addition to writing and directing, he will also star in the project that seemingly mimics Mancuso's early life.

According to the film's logline, he will play "a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey." Mancuso will also compose an original score and soundtrack for the film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He's collaborated with notable artists

rudy mancuso, <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">justin bieber</a>
Rudy Mancuso/twitter

The self-taught musician has also taken his talents from the screen to the stage, having opened for Justin Bieber on the Purpose Tour in his native Brazil. "My friendship with Justin, I've treated it as any other close friendship I have," Mancuso told PEOPLE in 2017.

He added: "To be quite honest, I don't have a lot of close friends, and I actually would consider Justin to be one of those friends, and it's only because pretty much after the first time we hung out a couple years ago, he wasn't anything more than 'that cool kid Justin with a good heart."

Mancuso also performed at the Hollywood Bowl for Disney Pixar's Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience opposite fellow Internet star, singer and friend Lele Pons. Furthermore, he's collaborated with artists like Alesso, Poo Bear, Cierra Ramirez and ex-girlfriend Maia Mitchell.

He walked in a major fashion runway show

rudy mancuso
Venturelli/WireImage

In 2017, Mancuso Made his fashion week debut. He was selected to walk in Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2018 show in Milan, showcasing the luxury Italian house's menswear collection.

