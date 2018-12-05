Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Voted Most Beloved Christmas Movie While Die Hard Misses the Cut

Move over Santa, there’s a new king of Christmas.

A new national poll by the Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult found that the animated Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer is the most beloved Christmas movie, with 83% of participants voting it as a very favorable title. 939 out of 1,140 answered that they had a favorable impression of the 1964 TV special, with 613 voting the movie as very favorable.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And animated movies overall reigned in the poll, with A Charlie Brown Christmas (81%), Frosty the Snowman (80%) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (80%) receiving the next most votes.

After that, Home Alone was the highest ranked live action movie with 78% finding it favorable, followed by A Christmas Story (73%) and A Christmas Carol (72%).

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Videocraft International

But the poll may have also answered another burning question — is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Unfortunately for fans of the Bruce Willis action classic, the poll found that 62% of participants don’t consider it a Christmas movie even though the plot centers around a holiday party on Christmas Eve. The poll also found that only 27% associate the movie with their holiday traditions, while 42% don’t associate it at all.

RELATED: Wizard of Oz Beats Star Wars to Be Named Most Influential Movie of All Time — See the Full List!

The poll comes just days after The Wizard of Oz was found to be the most influential movie of all time. Researchers at the University of Turin in Italy have given the title to Wizard of Oz after studying more than 47,000 movies, according to Yahoo! The movie was crowned the winner after findings showed it had the most references made to it in other movies, and the most spin-offs.

According to the study, Oz beat Star Wars and Psycho, which came in second and third, as well as fourth and fifth place finishers King Kong and 2001: A Space Odyssey.