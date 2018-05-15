Ruby Rose Wants to Know Why Water Tastes 'Sweet and Soapy' When She's Sick

There’s nothing like the internet to answer all your most burning questions.

Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose turned to the world wide web on Monday after she realized water had been tasting a little funny to her. The 32-year-old has been keeping her fans on Twitter updated on how sick she is and asked them for help in her time of need.

“Any doctors out there that can explain the mystery of why WATER my FAVORITE DRINK… tastes wack-a-doodle when [you’re] sick!?? Like when you need it most!??” the actress wrote.

Any doctors out there that can explain the mystery of why WATER my FAVORITE DRINK… tastes wack-a-doodle when your sick!?? Like when you need it most!?? — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 14, 2018

When a fan countered by saying water is “literally tasteless,” Rose replied saying, “No it tastes sweet and soapy.”

And it looks like she got the answers she needed, as the actress later liked a few tweets explaining why she might have this baffling condition.

It's because the nasal chamber gets congested hence the nerves connected to your tongue and taste buds get swollen and out of action for some time 😂 Hope that helps . — Salonee Thomas lopes (@SaloneeLopes) May 14, 2018

Hormones. Body secrets hormones, which also go to brain thereby affecting, palate, appetite and sleep patterns. — purple_red (@pritybraun) May 14, 2018

Probs from congestion messing with your taste as well as other things that mess with your taste buds but smell is a part of taste — NumenInvictus (@Fidgety123) May 14, 2018

Rose revealed earlier this year that she was confined to a wheelchair for a while after undergoing back surgery to to try to address a long-standing health issue.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” she wrote. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine. pic.twitter.com/7nVw5fIk3k — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) January 18, 2018

Rose takes pride in her body and slammed body shamers in October after her Instagram followers said she looked “anorexic” at the CFDA/Vogue Fund Fashion Show.

“Body shaming S— ME. It’s so frustrating,” Rose wrote in a note posted to her Instagram story. “Not because I care what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don’t work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong.”

“I hate it because it worries fans or shames them. I hate it because it uses no logic and basically is just someone projecting their experience and expectations on others.”

Rose said she takes time and energy to take care of her body by leading a vegan and alcohol-free diet.

“I am plant based and stupidly healthy,” she said. “… So please take care of your body and your mind and your soul and stop judging others.”