Ruby Rose and Outlander's Sam Heughan Face Off in Action-Packed SAS: Red Notice Trailer

A mercenary, a special agent and a train full of hostages.

That sets up the tension in SAS: Red Notice, with Outlander's Sam Heughan playing a character who finds himself in the middle of a hostage situation orchestrated by a mercenary, played by Ruby Rose.

Heughan is Tom Buckingham, a British special forces operator taking his girlfriend, played by Hannah John-Kamen, to Paris where he plans to propose. But their trip is sidelined when Grace Lewis (Rose), part of the Black Swan group of family mercenaries, takes control of the train in the middle of the Channel Tunnel with plans to blow it up along with a main gas line going into Britain. That is, if Tom can't stop her.

It all seems to culminate in an epic, snowy and bloody fight between Grace and Tom.

Image zoom Credit: Sky Films

The movie is based on the book Red Notice by Andy McNab. It also stars Andy Serkis, Tom Wilkinson, Noel Clarke and Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper.

SAS: Red Notice is written by Laurence Malkin and directed by Magnus Martens.