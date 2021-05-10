Royal Tenenbaums Reunion! Cast Coming Together for 20th Anniversary Tribeca Film Festival Talk

The Royal Tenenbaums are coming back together 20 years after the hit 2001 film was released

The Tenenbaums are back!

The upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival announced its Tribeca Talks and Reunions slate on Monday, including a special reunion of the star-studded Royal Tenenbaums cast.

The virtual reunion will include director Wes Anderson and stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Alec Baldwin, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover.

Tribeca's reunion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic film, which hit theaters in 2001 and remains one of Anderson's most beloved and celebrated films.

It's still popular with its stars too, as Paltrow, 48, recently told PEOPLE it was one of her four major career achievements.

"I'm really proud to be in that movie," she said.

The Royal Tenenbaums - 2001 Credit: James Hamilton/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Other reunions happening at Tribeca include Fargo's 25th anniversary special with director Joel Coen and stars Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi. The Five Heartbeats will also celebrate its 30th anniversary with a talk featuring Robert Townsend, John Terrell, Tico Wells, Leon Robinson, James Hawthorne, Harry Lennix and Michael Wright.

As part of its Talks series, Tribeca will host conversations between Bradley Cooper and Guillermo Del Toro, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, Scott Z. Burns and Matthew Rhys, Shira Haas and Ali Wentworth, John Legend and Mike Jackson and Blondie's Debbie Harry and Clem Burke with Chris Stein.