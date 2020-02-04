Rosie Perez Tears Up as She Explains Why She Testified for Annabella Sciorra at Weinstein Trial

sciorr

Rosie Perez was there for her friend Annabella Sciorra when she needed her.

The Birds of Prey actress appeared on The View Tuesday where she briefly discussed testifying in the ongoing trial against Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse.

On Jan. 24, Perez, 55, testified that Sciorra, 59, had told her about the time Weinstein allegedly raped her. (Weinstein, 67, has denied all allegations of sexual assault against him).

RELATED: Annabella Sciorra Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her: ‘It Was So Disgusting’

“Legally I’m not at liberty to talk about an ongoing case. What I can say is that when a friend needs you, you hope someone is there,” Perez said as she grew emotional.

According to The New York Times, Time, and The Hollywood Reporter, Sciorra began choking up and fought back tears during her own testimony, the day before Perez, as she recounted the night she was allegedly raped in the early ’90s.

Image zoom Rosie Perez and Annabella Sciorra in 2005 Peter Kramer/Getty

Sciorra — one of four witnesses who will be called to show for the prosecution — claimed that the disgraced Hollywood mogul shoved his way into her Manhattan apartment and forced her onto the bed.

“As I was trying to get him off of me — I was punching him, I was kicking him — and he took my hands and put them over my head, he put my hands over my head to hold them back and he got on top of me and he raped me,” Sciorra told the jury, per multiple outlets. “He put his penis inside my vagina. He had intercourse while I was trying to fight but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.”

Sciorra first accused Weinstein of sexual assault in a 2017 exposé in The New Yorker. Among those to also speak out against Weinstein are Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Daryl Hannah.

If convicted, Weinstein could be sentenced to life in prison. He has denied the allegations against him and previously pleaded not guilty to the New York charges.

As the New York trial opened, new sex crime charges were brought against Weinstein in California.

The new charges accuse Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, PEOPLE previously reported.

Birds of Prey opens Friday.