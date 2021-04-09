Rosie Perez hasn't attended the Academy Awards after being nominated in 1994

Rosie Perez Says It 'Hurts' to Have Never Been Invited Back to the Oscars Since Her 1994 Nomination

Rosie Perez has mixed feelings when it comes to the Academy Awards.

The actress, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for her gripping portrayal of a plane crash survivor in Fearless. But after the glitz and glamour of being nominated, Perez has yet to be part of the ceremony again.

In a new interview with Variety, the longtime actress, 56, says she's never been invited back since.

"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing—and I'm a member," Perez said. "I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts. It's like when your home team doesn't ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run."

Rita Moreno's Oscar victory in 1962 for West Side Story remains the only acting win for a Latina actress. On the male side, Latino actors have won the Best Actor category once (José Ferrer in 1950) and the Best Supporting Actor category three times (Anthony Quinn twice in 1952 and 1956 and Benicio del Toro in 2000).

Rita Moreno is shown here smiling as she holds her Academy Award. Image zoom Credit: Bettmann/Getty

"The biggest struggle has been navigating through other people's shortcomings," Perez said of her career in Hollywood as a Latina actress. "Other people's bigotry, racism — and specifically the ones that don't understand that they are bigots or racists."

There are some movies in the pipeline hoping to change that, as Variety points out. Chief among them is Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu's In the Heights, a big screen adaptation of Miranda's hit Broadway musical.