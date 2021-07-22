“Nobody said jack s--- to me for a good three years,” O’Donnell said

Rosie O'Donnell Says She Was 'Loathed by the Men' in Fight Club After Spoiling Ending on Her Show

Rosie O'Donnell didn't know about the first rule of Fight Club.

On Monday, O'Donnell appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show where she talked about spoiling the ending to the 1999 film on The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

"I was just talking," O'Donnell said of spilling the beans. "I didn't think it was good and the Sixth Sense was out. It annoyed me, the movie. It just annoyed [me]. I was saying the Sixth Sense makes sense but this one doesn't make sense because the thing at the end is sort of, well, I don't know — that's what I said."

O'Donnell continued, "Nobody said jack s--- to me for a good three years, maybe even four years—and I knew Courtney Love. She says, on my show, she says to me, 'Oh my God, Ed Norton and Brad Pitt, they're so mad at you for what you did. I was like, 'What did I do?' It was three years later! She says, 'You ruined the Fight Club ending.' I only found it out a long time after the incident."

(Love and Norton dated on-and-off from 1996 to 1998. They met while filming The People vs. Larry Flynt in 1995.)

"So, apparently I was loathed by the men in that for a long time, possibly still but I had no idea that I had even done it," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said she learned a valuable lesson, adding, "I guess I ruined it for the people who were, you know, who had worked so hard on it, I should be more careful with what I say in a negative way about a movie. You know, if you don't like it, just don't mention it. That sort of would have worked better."

As for whether she ever made amends with either Norton or Pitt, O'Donnell said Norton has appeared on her radio show since then "so he must have forgiven me."

In January 2020, Pitt spoke about attending the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival while on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

"For some reason, we thought it would be a good idea to smoke a joint before," Pitt said, referring to his 35-year-old self and Norton.

Pitt recalled being sat next to the festival's director for the formal screening. When the provocative film's lines weren't landing, the stoned actors couldn't help but laugh.

Image Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club | Credit: Moviestore Collection/Rex USA

"The movie starts, first joke comes up, and it's crickets; it's dead silence. Another joke, and it's just dead silent … this thing is just not translating at all," Pitt said. "The more it happened, the funnier it got to Edward and I. So we just start laughing."

He added: "We're the a—holes in the back laughing at our own jokes. The only ones laughing."

One moment in the film prompted a displeased audience member to leave the screening, which proved ultimately humorous to Norton and Pitt, who said that the two "had a good time."

"At some point, it gets to Helena Bonham Carter's line when she says, 'I haven't been f—ed like that since grade school,' and I watched the festival guy who had been squirming the whole time get up and leave," said Pitt. "He doesn't say a word, he just gets up and leaves, which makes us laugh even more."