Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Going to an Oscar Party with Madonna and Dennis Hopper: 'It Was So Wild'
"Oh my God, it happened that night," O'Donnell said of hanging out with Madonna, Dennis Hopper, and Jackie Collins' sister at Oscar parties in this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s
Rosie O'Donnell's Oscars moment was one for the books.
The actress and comedian appeared on this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s podcast where she recalled attending Oscar parties with Madonna before their 1992 movie A League of Their Own came out.
"I would get out of her car with her, a limo, and everyone's going Madonna! Kathy Bates! Madonna! Kathy Bates!" O'Donnell, 59, said, remembering how people confused her for that year's Best Actress winner, Kathy Bates.
"We went to Spago and I sat next to Dennis Hopper," O'Donnell said. "And at the table was Jackie Collins' sister."
She continued, "Well, Dennis Hopper leaned over and said, 'I had sex with two women at this table. Start your guessing.' Oh my God, it happened that night. It was so wild."
Madonna and O'Donnell became friends on the set of A League of Their Own and have remained close since then.
In 2016, the "Like a Prayer" singer defended O'Donnell after Donald Trump made a derogatory remark against her during a presidential debate.
Madonna tweeted a photo of the two from A League of Their Own, writing, "Mess with my girl Rosie and you're messing with me!!! Cruelty never made anyone a winner. #rebelhearts4ever."
