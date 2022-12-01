Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's Relationship Timeline

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for over a decade.

The supermodel and the Fast & Furious star first began dating in 2009 after meeting at a party and they got engaged in 2016. While they haven't officially tied the knot, the couple have celebrated plenty of major milestones together, including the births of their two children, Jack and Isabella.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham plan on marrying eventually, however, the mom of two has said they are in no rush to get down the aisle. "I think the time will come," she told Extra shortly after welcoming their son Jack. "We've been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about it. We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us. We're so happy."

She added, "I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding."

Though they do attend red carpet events together and occasionally post about each other on social media, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham don't share too many details about their life as a couple — and now a family of four. However, it is clear that the pair have a lot of love for one another.

From the Met Gala dates to family vacations, here's everything to know about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's relationship.

Early 2009: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham meet

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, who are both British, first became acquainted at a party in London, as the model shared during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, per The Daily Mail. "It was instant chemistry," she said. The pair began dating shortly after, though they kept their relationship very low-key and private in the early days.

During a 2013 interview with Glamour, Huntington-Whiteley later shared what initially attracted her to Statham and why their 20-year age gap doesn't matter to her. "His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," she said. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."

February 27, 2011: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham make their red carpet debut

Michael Buckner/WireImage

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Transformers actress stunned in a strapless gold gown and Statham stared adoringly at her as they posed for photos together.

May 2, 2011: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend the Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

The couple hit the red carpet at the 2011 Met Gala. The model wore a raspberry-pink Burberry Prorsum gown for the event, while Statham looked handsome in a tux. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have attended the high-profile gala several times since: They posed for pictures together in 2016, and Huntington-Whiteley attended solo in 2019.

June 11, 2014: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says Jason Statham has taught her Cockney rhyming slang

In an interview for The Violet Files, Huntington-Whiteley shared that laughter is a key part of her relationship with Statham. "Jason has taught me nearly the whole dictionary of Cockney rhyming slang," she said. "I get quite a few odd looks because people don't expect it to come out of my mouth. In the U.S. people just think we are bonkers."

April 2015: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens up about life with Jason Statham

David Buchan/Getty

In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley got candid about being one-half of a celebrity couple. "It can become a frenzy walking down the street with [Jason]," she told Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "People relate to him and feel like he's the guy they grew up with, so it's tricky. You can't always do the right thing … Doing normal stuff just isn't the same."

January 10, 2016: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are engaged

At the 2016 Golden Globes, Huntington-Whiteley sported a stunning engagement ring as she walked the red carpet with Statham. The model paired the piece — a 20th-century round stone set on a diamond and platinum band — with a glittering golden Atelier Versace gown. Reps for the couple confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE the following day.

Designer Neil Lane later told PEOPLE that Statham was hands-on in the search for the perfect ring. "It's classic and elegant and the stone is perfection," Lane said of the ring, which sits in its original Edwardian setting. "Jason wanted something perfect and flawless and he kept coming back to this one. He knew it was right."

July 26, 2016: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley calls Jason Statham "the love of my life"

Jason Merritt/Getty

Huntington-Whiteley gave her fiancé the ultimate birthday shout-out on Instagram, captioning a shirtless picture of the The Expendables actor, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... 🔥😍😛."

February 9, 2017: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham announce they're expecting their first baby

In February 2017, Huntington-Whiteley debuted her baby bump on Instagram and confirmed that she and Statham were going to be parents. Alongside a picture of herself posing in a bikini during a tropical vacation, the model wrote, "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!"

February 27, 2017: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham hit the red carpet

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Shortly after sharing their pregnancy news, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — their first public appearance as parents-to-be. Huntington-Whiteley's baby bump was on display in a silver Versace gown with a sparkling bodice and equally shimmery chandelier earrings. "They were so cute and she looked incredible," an onlooker told PEOPLE.

June 24, 2017: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcome their first baby

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

The couple's son, Jack Oscar, was born on June 24, 2017. The new mom shared the news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny hand holding hers. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️," she wrote in the caption.

The following year, Huntington-Whiteley told Extra that Statham had taken to fatherhood easily. "He is very happy to get up at 5 in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour," she said. "He's very hands-on, he's a brilliant dad. I am very lucky, he's a great partner."

In a later interview with PEOPLE, The Mad Max: Fury Road actress opened up about becoming a mom. "I think [Jack is] the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops," Huntington-Whiteley said. "Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs."

She also shared why she and Statham have chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight, adding, "I just want him to basically grow up as normal as he can and to see what his parents do as their work, but when they come home, it's family time."

December 20, 2017: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham vacation with Jack

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham took baby Jack on a holiday getaway to a luxe desert resort in Canyon Point, Utah. The new parents shared pictures from their trip, including one of the mother-son pair boarding a private plane and several of the family enjoying Utah's scenic landscapes.

May 29, 2018: Jason Statham congratulates Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Rose Inc.

Statham gave his fiancée an Instagram shout-out when she launched her beauty brand Rose Inc. The actor rarely posts about Huntington-Whiteley on his page, mostly opting for work-related snaps, but took a moment to recognize her new endeavor. "This girl launched her new venture today," he wrote alongside a photo of the brand's chief creative officer. "So proud to see you chase your dreams and make them a reality. Congratulations babe."

August 6, 2018: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham's son photobombs his parents

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

While posing for photos in their home ahead of the premiere of The Meg, the couple's son, Jack, ran into Huntington-Whiteley and Statham's photo. The model shared a picture of Jack's adorable photobombing moment on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j."

In the photo, Huntington-Whiteley donned a dramatic black Stella McCartney gown and Statham rocked a tux, while Jack is seen from behind in a diaper.

June 15, 2019: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares a photo of Jason Statham and son Jack

In June 2019, the family took a European getaway, and Huntington-Whiteley posted a sweet shot of her toddler son and Statham enjoying the view in Italy. "​​Cuore mio," she captioned the picture, which translates to "my heart." The family also went back to their English roots, where Huntington-Whiteley shared a photo of her "London boys."

Earlier that year, Jack and his parents jetted off on a tropical vacation to Hawaii and French Polynesia, where he went lagoon dipping with his model mom.

March 25, 2020: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham quarantine together during COVID-19 pandemic

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington-Whiteley opened up about her lockdown experience. "I'm at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack," she said in a Rose Inc. series called "The Distancing Diaries," adding that entertaining Jack while practicing social distancing was proving difficult. "When I am not working, I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a 2-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say," she said.

Huntington-Whiteley used the time to nest and focus on house projects; she even included a pic of Jack helping his mom in the kitchen. "I'm also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it!" she said. "I also have a to-do list of things like reorganizing my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway."

April 17, 2020: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals that her son Jack has a "booming voice" like Jason Statham

Frazer Harrison/Getty

While Huntington-Whiteley doesn't post her son's face on social media, she isn't afraid to share a story about him when the moment is right. In an Instagram Q&A, she told fans Jack is taking after his dad. "I'm really proud to say he has a proper English accent and he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason," she wrote. "The pair of them are sooo noisy!!"

August 19, 2021: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham announce they're expecting another baby

A few years after welcoming Jack, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham shared the happy news that their family was growing. The actress posted a carousel of mirror selfies, ending with a photo of her baby bump. "Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2," she wrote.

Huntington-Whiteley had previously spoken about wanting to add to her family. When a fan asked if she and Statham wanted to have more kids on Instagram, she answered that they "would love to."

February 2, 2022: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcome second baby

Mike Marsland/WireImage

On Feb. 2, 2022, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham welcomed a daughter, Isabella James. The model shared the news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of the baby's hand peeking out from her bassinet.

A few weeks after Isabella's birth, she told fans she was "feeling very well" and enjoying life as a mom of two. "Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed," she shared on Instagram. "Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family."

March 14, 2022: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares photos of her and Jason Statham's daughter

A month after Isabella's birth, Huntington-Whiteley gave her followers another glimpse at her and Statham's newborn daughter. She shared a shot of Isabella wearing a white shirt and beige knit pants, making sure not to show the baby's face.

A few months later, the mom of two posted a mirror selfie taken while nursing Isabella during a vacation in France.