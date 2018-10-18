Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says Marriage Is 'Not a Huge Priority' for Her and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is opening up about fiancé of two years Jason Statham.

The model, 31, spoke to Extra about when she’ll marry the action star, admitting they weren’t in a rush to head down the aisle.

“I think the time will come,” she said. “We’ve been so focused on our work for long and Jack came along, we definitely talk about. We’re looking forward to that time.”

“It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy,” she added.

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding,” Huntington-Whiteley said.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 51, share one child together, 16-month-old son Jack Oscar.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple was engaged in January 2016 after the model showed off her engagement ring at the Golden Globes.

The pair has been dating since 2010. As for how Statham is as a father, she couldn’t help but gush.

“He is very happy to get up at 5 in the morning and do daddy duty and let me sleep an extra hour,” she said. “He’s very hands-on, he’s a brilliant dad. I am very lucky, he’s a great partner.”

The two might also expand their family in the future, with the model revealing, “I do want more kids.”