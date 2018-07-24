Roseanne Barr 'Disgusted' By Support for James Gunn After His Guardians of the Galaxy Firing

Roseanne Barr is wading into the controversy surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s recent firing from a third installment in the blockbuster series.

She wrote, “I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand.”

I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 24, 2018

Last week, Disney booted Gunn, the director and writer, from the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies after conservative Twitter personalities found old tweets in which he joked about pedophilia.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast sent out largely supportive messages in the wake of the news. As TheWrap reported, a petition for Disney to rehire Gunn has more than 250,000 signatures.

Zoë Saldana, one of the stars of the films, tweeted, “It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.”

Chris Pratt, another star of the films, posted a Bible quote: “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

In May, the reboot of Barr’s eponymous Roseanne was cancelled after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama. In the now-deleted tweet, Barr wrote, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Many of Barr’s fellow cast members denounced her tweet. At the time, actress Sara Gilbert wrote that Barr’s remarks were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed with her actions to say the least.” Barr has tried to defend herself on a number of occasions.

Selma Blair, who has publicly supported Gunn, posted a Vulture article on Twitter called “James Gunn Is Not Roseanne, and Disney Should Know It” and wrote “food for thought.”