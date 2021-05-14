Rose Reid Trained to Become a Better Violin Player for Finding You, Set in 'Romantic' Ireland

Rose Reid attends the premiere of "Finding You" at the Franklin Theatre on May 12, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee

Rose Reid did not have a hard time filming Finding You.

The actress stars in the romantic drama, out now, as a violin player who heads to Ireland to find the passion that's missing in her craft. She ends up running into the massively popular actor Beckett (Jedidiah Goodacre) while there, and the two form a connection that helps them both overcome the biggest obstacles in their lives.

The crew traveled to Ireland to shoot the film, which also stars Derry Girls fan-favorite Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

"Ireland was by far one of the most beautiful countries I've ever been to," Reid tells PEOPLE. "It was magical and mystical and adventurous. Everything about Ireland was romance and drama."

The Nashville, Tennessee native, who wrote her first script at 14 and always knew she wanted to be an actress, already knew how to play violin but had to really refine her skills to play a professional.

"I would definitely not call myself proficient, at least not to the extent that Finley is by far. I played Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, and that was it," she says with a laugh. "But we spent three months, countless hours every other day with a violin coach and kind of worked our way up to being able to play the songs that you see me playing on screen."

Rose Reid in FINDING YOU Credit: Anthony Courtney/Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

