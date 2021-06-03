"If you suffer from this, I want you to know you are not alone," Rose McGowan wrote on her Instagram Story, Thursday

Rose McGowan Says She’s Been ‘Deeply Sad and Very Low’ in Candid Post About Depression

Rose McGowan is once again getting candid about her mental health.

On Thursday, the actress, 47, posted an update on her Instagram Story, explaining that she hasn't been posting on social media as often because she's felt "deeply sad and very low."

"Depression is an intense beast," McGowan elaborated. "If you've read my book I speak openly about depression, trauma, PTSD. I speak of my history with a mind that wants me to sleep forever. It blocks the sun for so many of us."

She continued, "If you suffer from this, I want you to know you are not alone. I want me to know I'm not alone...I will never put up a false front to the world & post a false joy I'm not feeling. Depression is a beast to dance with. Sometimes the beast holds your head down."

McGowan concluded with a message of hope, writing: "But what I know is that there will be light again. And the day will come when the weight of sadness will disappear. And we will raise our faces to the sun."

In February, McGowan revealed she had moved to Mexico shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 during an interview on the cannabis-centric YouTube series The Dab Roast.

"I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I'm so grateful to have it," McGowan said. "This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical."

When asked if she'd ever come back to the U.S., the Charmed star said, "No, never."

The actress wrote on social media earlier last year, via The Independent, "I'm in a place called Coba. I knew it was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I'm living for a third of the price."

Her change of scenery came after years of speaking out against Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 1997. Weinstein has previously denied the allegations.

In March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape for accusations by different women.

In recent years, McGowan has said she had a "nervous breakdown" after she was "verbally assaulted" by someone "paid to terrorize me."

That, she wrote on social media, "was the tipping point. My body absorbed the hate. I'm so grateful to be back to balance and to have survived what most couldn't."

She credited moving to Mexico as having helped her begin to heal, writing on Instagram in July 2020, "Mexico is such a healing place. In America the news only shows poor migrants trying to cross the border, the reality is far different."