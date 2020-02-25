Rose McGowan Says She 'Probably' Won’t Have Closure Over Harvey Weinstein 'Until He’s Dead'

Rose McGowan doesn’t think a guilty verdict for Harvey Weinstein will bring her much closure.

The actress recorded an episode for the podcast Shut Up Evan a few days before Weinstein, 67, was convicted on two rape and sexual assault charges. When host Evan Ross Katz asked if the ongoing trial was bringing her any sense of finality in her story with Weinstein, McGowan, 46, said, “Probably not until he’s dead now.”

“I feel like he and I are strapped in this battle together until one of us is dead. That’s how it goes,” she continued. “Energetically, we’re like just locked. It’s a really disgusting feeling. I just would love to be able to be like other people and live my life. That would be really nice, you know?”

McGowan first accused Weinstein of rape in October 2017 and later recounted the incident in her 2018 book Brave. After his conviction, McGowan tweeted a positive message in support of the victims who testified.

“Today is a powerful day & a huge step forward in our collective healing,” McGowan first tweeted.

“I’m proud of the brave women who testified, they have taken out a monster on earth. Thank you to the prosecutor & jury who said not one more. Thank you to the public for examining things more deeply. I can finally exhale,” she added in a second tweet.

McGowan’s allegations first surfaced when The New York Times reported that McGowan was part of a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an alleged encounter in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival.

The $100,000 payout was “not to be construed as an admission” by Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to a legal document reviewed by the NYT.

Days later, McGowan accused the movie mogul of rape and fired off a series of angry tweets at people she thinks covered for Weinstein, who has denied her allegations.

On Monday morning, a jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted on three other charges, including a more serious predatory charge.

Although more than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Another four, whose alleged incidents occurring outside the reach or time frame to bring charges in New York, were put on the stand by prosecutors who hoped the women’s experiences would illustrate a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein.

Weinstein a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees — his five winners in the category include Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech — had fiercely denied the allegations, countering that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.