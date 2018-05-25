Rose McGowan Reacts to Seeing Harvey Weinstein in Handcuffs: It's 'a Very Good Feeling'

Rose McGowan says it’s both “surreal” and “real” to see Harvey Weinstein in handcuffs.

The actress, 44 — who has accused the disgraced mogul, 66, of raping her in 1997 — appeared on Friday’s Megyn Kelly Today, just hours after Weinstein surrendered to authorities at a police precinct in New York City. He was arrested and charged on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, according to the New York Police Department.

“It’s surreal. It’s real. It’s both,” McGowan said of Weinstein’s appearance to Kelly. “To see him in cuffs on the way out… that’s a very good feeling.”

“I actually didn’t believe this day would come,” she added. “This is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power and it shows people that this cannot and will not stand.”

“To see him in cuffs on the way out, whether he smiled or not, that’s a very good feeling.” @rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively on @MegynTODAY after Harvey Weinstein’s arrest pic.twitter.com/nHPnxQw6tn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 25, 2018

Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison for his crimes. “I don’t ever want to see him again,” McGowan said. “I think the world could use that face being gone.”

Asked what she would tell Weinstein now, McGowan kept it simple. “We got you,” she said. “We got you.”

She also explained to Kelly that she’s still haunted by Weinstein to this day.

“Predators eat people and he ate a lot of my life and I want my life back now. … I want to be free,” McGowan said. “That man touched me. This is constant … it’s a constant shadow. It’s my life. He was the dominant figure. And sometimes I feel like we’re kind of attached in this weird death-match until one of us dies.”

Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan in 2007 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

So could McGowan ever forgive Weinstein? “I don’t want to because it’s not about me,” she said. “I’m just a representative for all of us who’ve been hurt. I want to forgive the world for hurting people and he’s a part of that. And I think there are so many others I need to forgive before him.”

“It’s a very complex issue,” she continued. “And maybe I’ll get there someday. It’s all a process. We’re all going through this together. We’re all learning. This is happening in real time.”

Harvey Weinstein Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

His arrest on Friday comes after a 7-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him – and just weeks after a special grand jury was convened to hear the evidence against him.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, did not immediately return calls for comment, but spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.” RELATED VIDEO: Georgina Chapman Says She Was ‘Terribly Naive’ About Husband Harvey Weinstein in First Interview

Meanwhile, McGowan told ABC’s Good Morning America that she’s considering going to the courtroom when Weinstein stands trial.

“His face has terrorized me for so long,” she said. “There is another survivor of his that we are talking about going and if she wants to go, I will go with her. … I hope the process is fair … I will be ready for it. And I will sit in that courtroom. and I will support the other survivors.”

“The first time I saw him after he attacked me was on a red carpet and I threw up in a trash can,” she recalled. “I hope that maybe it’s him who is nauseous [this time].”