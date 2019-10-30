Rose McGowan Pays Tribute Mia Farrow, 'One of the Great Women Ever,' with Halloween Costume

Rose McGowan is channeling one of her personal heroes for Halloween.

McGowan, 46, put her close-cropped hair to good use this year by choosing to dress up as Mia Farrow’s iconic character in the horror film Rosemary’s Baby. The actress tweeted a shot of her holding a knife and wearing a baby blue nightgown that looks just like the one Farrow wore in one of the most memorable scenes from the 1968 movie.

The actress also added sweet praise for Farrow, who has been an outspoken advocate of sexual assault survivors ever since her then-7-year-old daughter Dylan Farrow accused her father Woody Allen of molesting her. McGowan came forward with her own sexual assault allegations against disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

“My Halloween costume is an homage to one [of] the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” McGowan tweeted.

McGowan details her rape allegations against Weinstein in her memoir, Brave, which was published last year. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Farrow, 73, was recently profiled by Elle where she discussed her feelings towards Allen since they split in 1992 after she discovered explicit photographs of her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn in his possession.

“I reached a place many years ago where I just don’t care about him,” Farrow said.

Of their relationship, the actress said, “It’s not all white or black,” adding, “Otherwise you’d ask yourself what on Earth you’re doing with that person for 10 minutes, let alone for 10 years.”

In 2014, Farrow’s daughter, Dylan, publicly claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.