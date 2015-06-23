Rose McGowan 'Insulted' by Casting Note Calling for Cleavage

Rose McGowan took to Twitter Wednesday to laugh at a casting note she received with a questionable set of instructions for the audition.

The actress-director, 41, shared a screen grab of the note, which advised those reading for the female role to show off cleavage and wear tight clothing. And she wasn’t shy about hinting at the male actor involved in the film, though she put a creative spin on the shout-out.

“Name of male star rhymes with Madam Panhandler,” the former Charmed star wrote in her Tweet, adding, “hahahaha I die.” (McGowan has not clarified whether she was referring to actor Adam Sandler.)

While Sandler, 48, hasn’t directly responded to McGowan’s comments, a source close to his production company, Happy Madison, tells PEOPLE, “They [Sandler and his team] were not aware the casting director sent this note out. They felt it was completely inappropriate and have made sure that it has not been sent out again.”

Per McGowan’s Tweet, the casting note stated, “Please make sure to read the attached script before coming in so you understand the context of the scenes. Wardrobe Note: Black (or dark) form fitting tank that shows off cleavage (push up bras encouraged). And form fitting leggings or jeans. Nothing white.”

casting note that came w/script I got today. For real. name of male star rhymes with Madam Panhandler hahahaha I die pic.twitter.com/lCWGTV537t — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 18, 2015

