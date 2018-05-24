Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are already celebrating news of his upcoming arrest.

Rose McGowan, 44, who accuses the disgraced mogul, 66, of raping her in 1997, released a statement just hours after reports surfaced that Weinstein will turn himself in on Friday, saying, “I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law.

“Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths”.

Annabella Sciorra, 58, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s, wrote on Twitter that she “can’t wait” for the arrest on Friday, adding, “Anyone know where I can get front row seats?!”

On Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators in Manhattan are preparing to place the producer under arrest tomorrow following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women.

Weinstein, 66, is reportedly facing charges in connection with Lucia Evans, who told investigators that the producer forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, and possibly additional charges relating to other accusers, the New York Daily News reports.

Sources also told the outlet that a grand jury was convened weeks ago to hear the evidence against Weinstein.

The producer’s attorney Benjamin Brafman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After news of Weinstein’s possible arrest broke the New Yorker published an interview with Evans who confirmed she was pressing charges against the Weinstein.

“At a certain point, you have to think about the greater good of humanity, of womankind,” she told Ronan Farrow about her decision to cooperate with police.

“They said that if I do nothing, Harvey would walk,” Evans added. “I think the significance hit all at once.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”