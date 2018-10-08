Rose McGowan Slams 'Hollywood and Time's Up, Not #MeToo' as 'Bulls---': They're a 'Lie'

Rose McGowan is clarifying critiques she made of the #MeToo movement.

The actress, 45, tweeted on Sunday, “I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous s—storms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.”

According to Deadline, McGowan had previously told The Sunday Times Magazine that she has not been invited to #MeToo events and does not want to attend them “because it’s all bulls—. It’s a lie.”

“It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better,” she was quoted as saying in the profile. “I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”

RELATED: Asia Argento Reveals New ‘Revenge’ Dagger Tattoo as She Tells Rose McGowan ‘Bye Bye’

She told The Sunday Times Magazine that Hollywood women who support #MeToo are “douchebags,” Deadline reported. She said, “They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?”

On Monday, McGowan posted two videos further restating her belief in #MeToo. “Hi everybody,” she started. “I’m just here to say that #MeToo is important, it’s honest, and it’s our experience. It is not a lie.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rose McGowan Mourns the Loss of Friend Anthony Bourdain in Teary Video: ‘I’m So Mad at You’

She continued, “For some reason, there are people in the media that will try to bring it down. But I say stand strong. Again, it’s simply our shared experience. That is what #MeToo is, and it’s beautiful, as are we.”

Elsewhere in her interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, McGowan also said that Trump supporters “hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that.”

She added, “It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”

McGowan further opined that it is “literally impossible” that Meryl Streep did not know about Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged misconduct and that Hillary Clinton also must have known, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rose McGowan and Meryl Streep J. Countess/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED: Rose McGowan Apologizes to Asia Argento Over Sexual Abuse Allegations as Argento Responds

After McGowan criticized her in December, Streep said in a statement, “It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.”

In 2017, Clinton said on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show about the allegations against Weinstein, “I was appalled. It was something that was just intolerable in every way.”

She noted, “And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.”

Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan Jeff Vespa/WireImage

McGowan was one of the first women to speak out last October when Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault broke in The New York Times and The New Yorker. McGowan claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1997.

The former movie mogul has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 66, has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.