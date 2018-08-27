Rose McGowan Distances Herself from Asia Argento in Wake of Sexual Assault Claims: ‘I Loved You’

Rose McGowan is urging Asia Argento to “do the right thing” and “be honest” after the Italian actress was accused of having sex with an underage boy in 2013.

In a lengthy statement released on Monday, McGowan, 44, urged Argento to “be better” after actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, 22, accused her of allegedly sexually assaulting him when he was 17. Argento has denied having any sexual relationship with Bennett.

McGowan claimed a person she is dating, named Rain Dove, told her Argento, 42, had confessed to sleeping with Bennett.

“They said that they had been texting with Asia and that Asia had revealed that she had indeed slept with Jimmy Bennet,” McGowan wrote. TMZ had published screengrabs of the alleged texts last week.

She also alleged Argento “had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12.”

Reps for Argento and Bennett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images. No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media,” McGowan said.

It was Rain Dove who went to police with texts shared between them and Argento, McGowan claimed.

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan

“Almost 48 hours later the texts were in the press,” McGowan added.

McGowan stressed she was not “affiliated with this incident” and that she had not been complicit in keeping the alleged assault a secret.

McGowan wrote she had introduced Argento to Rain Dove three days after Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain died in June when she went to “comfort and support her.”

At the time, McGowan said Argento opened up to her and Rain Dove about how “she was being extorted for a large sum of money every month by someone who was blackmailing them with a provocative image.”

McGowan also shared a personal message to Argento, writing, “You were my friend.”

“I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement,” McGowan wrote. “I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better — I hope you can be, too.”

“Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course,” she continued. “Be the person you wish Harvey [Weinstein] could have been.”

Jimmy Bennett Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was revealed Argento had reached a financial settlement with Bennett, who claimed Argento engaged in sexual in intercourse with him at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California, when he was underage, according to a report by The New York Times.

In a statement, Argento denied having any sexual relationship with Bennett.

“I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article,” she said in a statement to journalist Yashar Ali. “I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

Instead, Argento said the two only had a friendship that ended last fall when Bennett “unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me” following her public accusation of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

The actress said Bennett contacted her knowing Bourdain was “a man of great perceived wealth” and the late chef decided to handle the matter quietly before his death by suicide.

“Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us. We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett’s demand for help and gave it to him,” she said. “Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.”

The New York Times reported in the months after her allegations against Weinstein last October, she reached the settlement with Bennett, who played her son in 2004’s The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.

Bennett claimed Argento sexually assaulted him in 2013 two months after he turned 17. (In California, the legal age of consent is 18).

Bennett was reportedly paid $380,000 by Argento and Bourdain and as part of the settlement, he forfeited the copyright to a selfie from May 9, 2013 — which was among the documents the Times says it received — of Bennett and Argento lying in bed, according to the Times.