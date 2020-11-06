The actress has openly criticized both Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the past

Rose McGowan Says She Broke Her Arm While 'Reading U.S. Election Results' on the Stairs: 'Ouch'

Rose McGowan had a little bit of an accident while waiting on the highly-anticipated results of the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, the actress, 47, shared a photo of herself in the hospital with a cast on her left arm, revealing that she had injured herself as votes continue to be counted in the presidential race.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break," she captioned the shot.

McGowan went on to use the opportunity to speak about healthcare in United States, writing, "It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident."

"USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged #bigpharma #usa🇺🇸 #mexico 🇲🇽 OUCH," she added.

In the comments section, the Charmed alum also explained why she's in Mexico.

"Why not stay?" a fan asked, to which she replied, "I am."

"my father lived in MX for years, tia y tio are maestros in San Miguel DA, it’s in my blood to stay in the heart centered land," she continued in another comment. "I came here to heal my insides and it’s really helping."

Image zoom Rose McGowan | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

McGowan has openly criticized both Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the past.

In August, the Scream star sent out a series of scathing tweets during the Democratic National Convention, blasting Biden, 77, after his campaign denied allegations that the former vice president had sexually assaulted a junior staffer in the 1990s.

"You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie," she tweeted on Aug. 20.

"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING," she wrote in another tweet. "Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf——."

RELATED VIDEO: Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of Making Charmed Set 'Toxic AF' in Twitter Clash

In 2016, McGowan took aim at Trump, 74, and blamed the businessman-turned-politician for "causing a worldwide sickness" in an open letter.

"I’ve been wanting to talk to. You who have been stressing me and most of the nation out to the point of a diagnosable sickness. WE ARE BEING POISONED," McGowan wrote in the letter on her Facebook page addressed to "Donald and media men."

"We, the public, are being sickened by an ever expanding assault on our right to live a healthy and free life," she penned. "Donald & you ratings driven colluders, are holding us the public hostage and exposing us to disease. A massive DISease."

She continued the stinging note by the president to "take ownership of this situation."

Image zoom Rose McGowan | Credit: Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are causing a worldwide sickness. You are POISONING us as sure as Flint is poisoning its citizens," McGowan wrote. "You are poisoning your very own family and us, your brothers and sisters."

She ended her letter by urging readers to "reverse course, be BRAVE."