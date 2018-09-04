Rose McGowan Says Asia Argento Lied to Her About 'Horrible' Sexual Assault Claims

Rose McGowan spoke for the first time in an interview about feeling like Asia Argento lied to her regarding her sexual assault accusations.

The actress and activist, 44, appeared on Good Morning Britain with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Tuesday, where she explained what she knew about the sexual assault accusations against Argento before the claims — made by former child actor Jimmy Bennett — were reported by the New York Times.

“She said she was being extorted,” McGowan said about Argento, 42. Asked by Morgan if she felt Argento had lied to her, McGowan said, “Yes.” But when asked if she felt “betrayed” by her friend, McGowan shifted the attention back to Bennett.

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan

“It doesn’t really matter, my feelings in the face of Jimmy Bennett’s feelings are very insignificant. Personally, it’s been a hard year with a lot of betrayals. These last four years has been betrayals from every side, but this really isn’t about me.”

She continued, “It is a horrible situation, I fundamentally do not understand people that are attracted to young people, of any sexual orientation…But there will be due process. And my heart’s racing, it makes me sick to my stomach, it hurts me deeply. But I believe the good part of it is that we’re realizing boys get hurt too.”

In a lengthy statement released last week, McGowan urged Argento to “be better” after actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, 22, accused Argento of sexually assaulting him when he was 17. Argento has denied having any sexual relationship with Bennett.

McGowan also wrote she had introduced Argento to her partner Rain Dove three days after Argento’s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain died in June when she went to “comfort and support her.” Rain Dove eventually released text messages between the two where Argento allegedly discusses having sex with Bennett.

At the time, McGowan said Argento opened up to her and Rain Dove about how “she was being extorted for a large sum of money every month by someone who was blackmailing them with a provocative image.”

WATCH: Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Was Ashamed’

McGowan also shared a personal message to Argento, writing, “You were my friend.”

“I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement,” McGowan wrote. “I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better — I hope you can be, too.”

“Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course,” she continued. “Be the person you wish Harvey [Weinstein] could have been.”