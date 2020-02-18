Rose McGowan Admits She ‘Lost Sight of the Bigger Picture’ in Slamming Natalie Portman

Rose McGowan has tweeted a semi-apology after slamming Natalie Portman‘s Oscars protest.

A week after criticizing Portman in a Facebook post and asserting her “Oscar ‘protest’” was “more like an actress acting the part of someone who cares,” McGowan has refocused her message to include all voices speaking out against injustice.

“My critique should’ve been about Hollywood’s ongoing culture of silence. I realize that by critiquing someone personally, I lost sight of the bigger picture. All voices, however spoken, are valid. Let’s all keep pushing boundaries in whatever way we can, it’s time to get loud,” McGowan, 46, wrote, though she doesn’t mention Portman by name.

While walking the red carpet before the recent ceremony, Portman, 38, wore a black cape embroidered with the names of several female directors like Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang who were snubbed for Best Director nominations — which activist and actress McGowan originally said she found “deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work.”

RELATED: Natalie Portman ‘Agrees’ with Rose McGowan’s Dig That Her Oscars Protest Wasn’t ‘Brave’

Portman later responded to McGowan’s critique in a statement hours after McGowan’s lengthy Facebook post.

“I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me ‘brave’ for wearing a garment with women’s names on it,” Portman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure.”

Image zoom Natalie Portman; Rose McGowan Steve Granitz/WireImage; Laurent Viteur/WireImage

McGowan also argued that Portman is “the problem” because she claimed the actress has only “worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you,” adding that Portman’s production company, Handsomecharlie Films, “has hired exactly one female director- you.”

“You ‘A-listers’ could change the world if you’d take a stand instead of being the problem. Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem,” McGowan added.

Portman specifically responded to that part of McGowan’s post as well, saying that she’s tried to work with other female directors but the projects haven’t worked out.

“It is true I’ve only made a few films with women. In my long career, I’ve only gotten the chance to work with female directors a few times – I’ve made shorts, commercials, music videos and features with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself,” Portman continued. “Unfortunately, the unmade films I have tried to make are a ghost history.”

Image zoom Portman's cape at the Oscars ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

In 2018, Portman also made headlines when she called out the Golden Globes for its exclusion of female nominees in the best director category while presenting the award alongside Ron Howard.

“And here are all the male nominees,” she said before introducing the five men up for the award at the time.

There have only been five female directing nominees in the Oscars‘ 92-year history.

In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow became the first and so far only woman to win the best director award for her film, The Hurt Locker.