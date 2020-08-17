Rose McGowan Accuses Sideways Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct: 'I Was 15'

The Charmed actress shared, "I just want an acknowledgement [sic] and an apology. I do not want to destroy"

Rose McGowan has accused Oscar-winning writer/director Alexander Payne (Sideways, Election, The Descendants) of sexual misconduct.

Posting to Twitter on Monday, the 46-year-old actress tweeted about her alleged encounter with Payne, 59, where she claims he exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior towards her when she was 15 and he was in his twenties.

"Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name," she wrote. "I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15."

In a follow-up tweet, the Charmed actress posted a headshot of herself at 15 and wrote, "I just want an acknowledgement [sic] and an apology. I do not want to destroy."

Payne has not responded to McGowan's tweet. Representatives for Payne and McGowan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McGowan's new claim appears to match up with a description of an encounter that she alluded to during a February 2018 conversation with Ronan Farrow.

During the chat, which was reported by The Cut and organized to promote her autobiography, Brave, McGowan said that a powerful man in Hollywood had subjected her to inappropriate sexual behavior.

"You told me that, even long before the Harvey Weinstein incident, you recounted to me that there was a statutory rape by a prominent man in Hollywood," Farrow said to McGowan at the time.

"Yes, and I didn’t process that until—well, I’ll get to him," McGowan responded without naming the man.

"He took me home, after he met me, and showed me a soft-porn movie he’d made for Showtime, under a different name, of course… And then he had sex with me," she recalled during the chat. "And then he left me next to Tropical in Silver Lake, standing on a street corner."

McGowan also detailed that she realized much later after the encounter that it would qualify as a statutory rape allegation, saying: "I’d been attracted to him, so I always filed it away as a sexual experience ... Two weeks after your [New Yorker] story came out, I’d processed it, but I removed myself from it."

McGowan was one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse and became a prominent voice of the #MeToo movement.

The disgraced movie producer, who was convicted on two separate rape and sexual assault charges in February, has denied McGowan's allegation.

During an episode of the podcast Shut Up Evan a few days before Weinstein, 67, was convicted, host Evan Ross Katz asked McGowan if the ongoing trial was bringing her any sense of finality in her story with Weinstein, to which she replied, "Probably not until he’s dead now."