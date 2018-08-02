Rose Byrne Shares Throwback Photo with 'Goofball' Heath Ledger from Their Teen Years

Rose Byrne and Heath Ledger might have been the least awkward teenagers ever.

Byrne, 39, posted a throwback Instagram on Tuesday of herself with posing with Ledger on the set of their first film, Australian crime flick Two Hands.

“Twenty years ago! Two Hands! aussie kids on their first film,” wrote Byrne. “My own vintage polyester frock for $18. just bleached my hair in kitchen sink. Heath trying to be serious 🙃 goofball 💛”

In April 2017, the Peter Rabbit actress opened up to PEOPLE Now about her longtime friendship with Ledger until his death, revealing they first met when they were 18 years old.

“He was a goof,” she shared. “He was such a goofy, funny, you know, adorable guy. He was incredibly generous. He had a huge heart. He was kind of, actually, really shy.”

She added that when they met, “We were kids. [He had a] kinetic energy. He was nonstop. I adored spending time with him… It was a really seminal part of my life, personally.”

Rose Byrne and Heath Ledger in 1999 Fairfax Media via Getty

Ledger was found dead in 2008 of a drug overdose in New York City. He shared one child, Matilda, now 12, with ex Michelle Williams. The couple dated for three years before breaking up in late 2007 — just five months before his death.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Williams opened up about Ledger, revealing how she keeps his legacy alive with their daughter.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’ ” shared Williams.